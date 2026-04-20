Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,683 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $184,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,263,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in GE Aerospace by 648.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,111 shares of the company's stock worth $178,737,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.88.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $304.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.13. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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