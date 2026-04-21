Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Zscaler worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 61.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock worth $576,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company's stock worth $3,406,506,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $109,440,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $88,387,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $673,075.52. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,335,550.10. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.1%

Zscaler stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.95 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here