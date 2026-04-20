Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,958 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 333,928 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.16% of Welltower worth $209,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.43.

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Welltower Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $210.23 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.55 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business's revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.43%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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