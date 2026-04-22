Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,594 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Wabtec worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 549 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wabtec from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total transaction of $2,095,818.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,668.76. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total value of $302,013.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,904.54. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,364 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabtec Stock Down 2.5%

WAB opened at $257.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wabtec has a one year low of $168.82 and a one year high of $275.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wabtec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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