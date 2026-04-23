Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $969.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,493.36. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings and guidance remain solid: Q4 results showed an earnings beat, strong revenue growth and FY26 EPS guidance that reiterates management's outlook. Fair Isaac (FICO) Q4 2024 Earnings Transcript

Recent earnings and guidance remain solid: Q4 results showed an earnings beat, strong revenue growth and FY26 EPS guidance that reiterates management's outlook. Positive Sentiment: New analyst coverage: Mizuho initiated with an Outperform and $1,416 PT, signaling buy-side conviction that competitive risks are being overestimated. Mizuho Initiates Coverage

New analyst coverage: Mizuho initiated with an Outperform and $1,416 PT, signaling buy-side conviction that competitive risks are being overestimated. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews expect continued earnings growth heading into the next report — supportive but secondary to the policy/competitive headlines. Zacks preview

Wall Street previews expect continued earnings growth heading into the next report — supportive but secondary to the policy/competitive headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Media/stock-screen coverage and investor dashboards highlight active insider sales and large institutional position shifts; informative for sentiment but not direct catalysts. QuiverQuant analysis

Media/stock-screen coverage and investor dashboards highlight active insider sales and large institutional position shifts; informative for sentiment but not direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/market access risk: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the FHA are moving to accept alternative credit-score models for mortgages — a direct threat to FICO’s dominant role in mortgage scoring and long-term pricing leverage. Fannie, Freddie, FHA accept alternatives

Regulatory/market access risk: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the FHA are moving to accept alternative credit-score models for mortgages — a direct threat to FICO’s dominant role in mortgage scoring and long-term pricing leverage. Negative Sentiment: Renewed scrutiny on per-score pricing: a Senate oversight letter and mortgage-industry complaints spotlight planned per-score price hikes and rising score/report costs, increasing the chance of regulatory pushback or mandated pricing concessions. That concern is the main driver of today’s sell-off. MarketWatch: stock falls as Fannie/Freddie deal blow

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,825.00 to $1,325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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