Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.31 Billion Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,529,270 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,265,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 5.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.59% of UBS Group worth $2,310,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in UBS Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in UBS Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

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UBS Group Stock Up 0.0%

UBS stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

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UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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