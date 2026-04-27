Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.34 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 431.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,550 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.71. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.19.

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Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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