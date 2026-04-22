Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $25.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore increased their price target on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $548.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $333.57 and a 12 month high of $553.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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