Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $47.46 Million Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,701 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 301,539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Exelon worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exelon Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of EXC opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Exelon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.25.

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Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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