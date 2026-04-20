Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $99.19 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,915 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $99,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its position in McKesson by 68.7% in the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock worth $349,390,000 after purchasing an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in McKesson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,352,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,487,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,984 shares of the company's stock worth $478,190,000 after buying an additional 153,182 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $866.86 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $914.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.57. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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