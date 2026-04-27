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Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 508.3% in Q4, buying 3,355 shares to own 4,015 shares valued at about $2,466,000.
  • Invesco QQQ is trading near its 12‑month high, opening at $664.10 (12‑month high $664.51, low $462.43) with 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs of $606.10 and $612.41 respectively, reflecting recent strength.
  • QQQ paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 on March 27 (annualized $2.93), implying a yield of about 0.4%, and institutional investors own roughly 44.58% of the fund.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 508.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $664.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.41. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $462.43 and a 12 month high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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