Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $4.11 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,372 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Q. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Up 3.1%

Q stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $146.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $120.26.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Q shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.29.

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Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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