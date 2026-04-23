Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,537 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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