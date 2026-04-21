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Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hilton Worldwide logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank trimmed its stake in Hilton by 14.0% in Q4, selling 27,774 shares and finishing the quarter with 171,067 shares worth about $49.14 million (0.07% of the company).
  • Insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares on Feb. 17 at an average of $317.47 for roughly $36.28 million, reducing his ownership by 75.82%; insiders now hold 2.70% of Hilton.
  • Hilton beat quarterly EPS estimates ($2.08 vs. $2.02), issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 8.490–8.610 (Q1 guidance 1.910–1.970), and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 (annualized $0.60, ~0.2% yield).
  • Interested in Hilton Worldwide? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $49,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $342.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $310.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $329.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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