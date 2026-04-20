Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 188,893 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,126 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 188,893 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $79,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $272.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $306.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $246.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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