Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 66,441 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $660,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,022,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after buying an additional 579,381 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $921.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $964.35 and its 200-day moving average is $984.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,225.33.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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