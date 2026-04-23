Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,654 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 129,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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