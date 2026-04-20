Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $81,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,468.35 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,160.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,049.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.40 and a 1-year high of $1,479.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,625 shares in the company, valued at $209,198,455. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $158,138,447. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here