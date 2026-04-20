Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,829 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 84,440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Amphenol worth $176,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $150.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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