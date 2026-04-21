Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 113,602 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 113,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $95.31 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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