Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,921 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,979 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $106,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Benchmark lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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