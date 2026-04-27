Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,701 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 224 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $232.21.

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Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE UHS opened at $174.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.46%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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