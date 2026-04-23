Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 34,927 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,562 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,927 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Expand Energy worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Expand Energy Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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