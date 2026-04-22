Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 52,044 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,078 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 52,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of American Water Works worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 184.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts: Sign Up

American Water Works News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend preview: coverage highlights American Water’s 17‑year dividend growth track and an expected April dividend boost — supports income investors and can lift the stock on yield‑seeking flows. Article Title

Dividend preview: coverage highlights American Water’s 17‑year dividend growth track and an expected April dividend boost — supports income investors and can lift the stock on yield‑seeking flows. Positive Sentiment: Infrastructure/regulatory work: coverage citing a $19M PFAS treatment project in Indiana and inclusion on lists of profitable utility stocks highlights ongoing capital spending that expands the regulated rate base and supports long‑term revenue stability. Article Title

Infrastructure/regulatory work: coverage citing a $19M PFAS treatment project in Indiana and inclusion on lists of profitable utility stocks highlights ongoing capital spending that expands the regulated rate base and supports long‑term revenue stability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst initiation: Truist initiated coverage with a "hold" rating and a $137 price target, signaling limited near‑term upside and providing a mixed signal (coverage increases liquidity/visibility but the rating is cautious). Article Title

Analyst initiation: Truist initiated coverage with a "hold" rating and a $137 price target, signaling limited near‑term upside and providing a mixed signal (coverage increases liquidity/visibility but the rating is cautious). Neutral Sentiment: ESG/community PR: multiple state units (California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Maryland, Virginia) issued Earth Day and safety announcements emphasizing water‑source protection, conservation tips and community engagement — supportive for the company’s ESG positioning but unlikely to cause material near‑term share moves. Article Title

ESG/community PR: multiple state units (California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Maryland, Virginia) issued Earth Day and safety announcements emphasizing water‑source protection, conservation tips and community engagement — supportive for the company’s ESG positioning but unlikely to cause material near‑term share moves. Neutral Sentiment: Industry engagement: American Water’s participation in the U.S. Conference of Mayors Water Council meeting underscores policy/municipal relationships that support long‑term contract and rate discussions, but this is background governance news rather than a catalyst. Article Title

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $121.28 and a one year high of $150.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. American Water Works's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Water Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Water Works wasn't on the list.

While American Water Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here