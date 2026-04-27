Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 999,658 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 999,658 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $387.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $397.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $337.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,100.96. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,020,349.83. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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