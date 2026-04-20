Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 155,496 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $94,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2%

UNH stock opened at $324.08 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.15. The stock has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $453.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here