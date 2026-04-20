Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $105,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $161.51 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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