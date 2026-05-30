Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,661 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $114,374,000 after acquiring an additional 142,892 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 433,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,664 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 73,647 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,084,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,859 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 57,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company's stock.

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Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WYNN opened at $101.22 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 5.14%.Wynn Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Wynn Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Key Wynn Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wynn Resorts was mentioned on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” where Jim Lebenthal said the stock looks like a buy-the-dip opportunity, which could support investor sentiment. Wynn Resorts, Okta, ServiceTitan And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Wynn Resorts was mentioned on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” where Jim Lebenthal said the stock looks like a buy-the-dip opportunity, which could support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to see solid longer-term earnings growth, with Zacks Research still forecasting Wynn Resorts will earn $4.92 per share in FY2027 and $5.75 in FY2028, suggesting the company’s profit outlook remains positive over time.

Analysts continue to see solid longer-term earnings growth, with Zacks Research still forecasting Wynn Resorts will earn $4.92 per share in FY2027 and $5.75 in FY2028, suggesting the company’s profit outlook remains positive over time. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates across multiple periods, including Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling weaker expected profitability that may be weighing on the shares.

Zacks Research cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates across multiple periods, including Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling weaker expected profitability that may be weighing on the shares. Negative Sentiment: The estimates were reduced even though Wynn is already trading below its 200-day moving average, so the repeated analyst downgrades may reinforce concerns that the stock’s recent rally has lost momentum.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report).

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