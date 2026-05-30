Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,004 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Loar worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Loar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Loar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Loar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Loar

In related news, Director Anthony Carpenito acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $308,607.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,087,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,883,942. The trade was a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Loar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Loar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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