Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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