Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $8.70 Million in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $8,695,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.05% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $378.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.27. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.43 and a 12-month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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