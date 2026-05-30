Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the company's stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 7.84. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,265,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,956,040.

More CoreWeave News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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