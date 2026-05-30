Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $15.79 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,500 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,786,000. Sandisk accounts for about 1.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,625.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,368.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Article Title

Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Article Title

Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Sandisk as a prime beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, especially because agentic AI and other workloads require far more memory capacity, tightening supply and supporting pricing power. Article Title

Sandisk Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,694.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $1,708.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,073.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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