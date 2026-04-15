ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 233,307 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,121 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 233,307 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of DoubleVerify worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 210.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 178.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 253.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 624.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered DoubleVerify from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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