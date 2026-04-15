Financial Stocks To Watch Now - April 15th

Robinhood Markets, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Coinbase Global, and Morgan Stanley are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is providing financial services—banks, insurance companies, broker‑dealers, asset managers, mortgage lenders and other fintech firms—traded on public markets. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to credit cycles, interest‑rate movements, fee and interest income streams, and regulatory risk, making their performance particularly sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

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Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

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Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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