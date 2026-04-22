Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FINGF

Finning International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Finning International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

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