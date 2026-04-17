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Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Finning International logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Gapped up: Finning shares opened at $70.65 after a $65.50 close and last traded at $71.11 (about a 5.8% rise), though trading volume was very light (202 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is favorable — six analysts rate the stock a Buy and one a Hold, producing an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus with RBC, TD Securities and Scotiabank reiterating positive ratings.
  • Recent results were mixed: revenue of $1.96B topped estimates but EPS of $0.72 missed by $0.05; the shares trade at a high P/E (~96) with a market cap near $9.06 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.50, but opened at $70.65. Finning International shares last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FINGF

Finning International Stock Up 5.8%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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