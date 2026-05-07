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Fiona Clare Goldsmith Purchases 3,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
MJ Gleeson logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 3,000 MJ Gleeson shares on May 7 at GBX 244 each, for a total of £7,320.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: GLE traded at GBX 251 (up GBX 8) with a market cap of £146.42m and a P/E of 10.23, trading below its 50‑day (GBX 280.56) and 200‑day (GBX 348.62) moving averages and inside a 12‑month range of GBX 223–538.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 3,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, for a total transaction of £7,320.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of GLE stock traded up GBX 8 on Thursday, hitting GBX 251. The company had a trading volume of 115,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 348.62. The firm has a market cap of £146.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.69. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 223 and a twelve month high of GBX 538.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 2.65 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MJ Gleeson

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. Gleeson Homes, under the banner of "Building Homes. Changing Lives" builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

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