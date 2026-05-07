Fiona Clare Goldsmith Purchases 3,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 3,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, for a total transaction of £7,320.

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MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of GLE stock traded up GBX 8 on Thursday, hitting GBX 251. The company had a trading volume of 115,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 348.62. The firm has a market cap of £146.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.69. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 223 and a twelve month high of GBX 538.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 2.65 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. Gleeson Homes, under the banner of "Building Homes. Changing Lives" builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

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