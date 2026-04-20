Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) General Counsel Sells $169,620.64 in Stock

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) General Counsel David Leigh Wheeler sold 3,766 shares of Firefly Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $169,620.64. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 142,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,820.32. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Firefly Aerospace stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. 4,873,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,181. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 234.80%. The firm's revenue was up 541.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Firefly Aerospace, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,711,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Firefly Aerospace by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,773,607 shares of the company's stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,987 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,337,000.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

Further Reading

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