First Busey (BUSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $197.4730 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.70 million. First Busey had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Busey alerts: Sign Up

First Busey Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. First Busey has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. First Busey's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the bank's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Busey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Busey

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey NASDAQ: BUSE is a bank holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with roots tracing back to the founding of Busey Bank in 1868. As a regional financial institution, it offers a broad spectrum of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations. Its core activities include commercial lending, deposit-taking, and cash management, which are tailored to meet the needs of local communities across its operating footprint.

In addition to traditional banking operations, First Busey provides wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary aimed at high-net-worth clients and fiduciary accounts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Busey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Busey wasn't on the list.

While First Busey currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here