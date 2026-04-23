First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $204.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

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First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock traded down $69.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,976.37. 130,039 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,835. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,623.76 and a 52 week high of $2,232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,957.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $44.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $43.31 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 178.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key First Citizens BancShares News

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First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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