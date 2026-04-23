First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.55 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $44.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $43.31 by $1.55, FiscalAI reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.79 earnings per share.

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First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $39.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,006.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,957.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,623.76 and a 1 year high of $2,232.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (down from $2,450.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,050.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2,325.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,227.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 92 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,550.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,550. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 258 shares of company stock valued at $404,236 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 620 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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