First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading 5.7% Higher on Earnings Beat

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2,209.36 and last traded at $2,196.20. 67,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 90,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,077.57.

The bank reported $57.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $40.69 by $16.40. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.62%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fundamental Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,247.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 5,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,111 shares in the company, valued at $65,810,837.02. This trade represents a 18.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24 shares of the bank's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,053.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,016.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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