First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $69.7840 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.93 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of THFF opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.40. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. First Financial Corporation Indiana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,738 shares of the bank's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,165 shares of the bank's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,612 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Zacks Research cut First Financial Corporation Indiana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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