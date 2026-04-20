First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBI stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.32. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. First Guaranty Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGBI

Insider Transactions at First Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Director Bruce Mcanally acquired 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $250,007.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 332,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,804.72. This represents a 10.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall T. Reynolds purchased 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $250,007.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,025,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,741,996.69. This trade represents a 1.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 202,435 shares of company stock worth $1,572,920. Insiders own 47.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,478 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the bank's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank, the company provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1932, First Guaranty Bancshares has grown from a community mutual bank into a publicly traded institution listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker FGBI.

The company's core business activities encompass traditional deposit products and lending solutions.

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