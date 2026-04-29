First Majestic Silver (AG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

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First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $463.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 13.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.97.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.0083 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver's payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised First Majestic Silver to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Majestic Silver from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,530 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,837 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the mining company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company's stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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