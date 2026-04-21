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First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
First National Bank Alaska logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $329.99 and last at $326.40 during mid-day Tuesday, though volume was light at just 84 shares.
  • The bank reported solid quarterly results with EPS $6.33, revenue of $58.36 million, return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.19%, and it trades at a P/E of 13.47 with a market cap near $1.05 billion.
  • First National Bank Alaska is an OTC-traded, community-oriented bank headquartered in Anchorage that offers commercial and consumer banking services across the state.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $329.99 and last traded at $326.40, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.4082.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.68.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.19%.The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska is a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC‐traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank's consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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