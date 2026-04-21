First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $329.99 and last traded at $326.40, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.4082.

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First National Bank Alaska Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.68.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.19%.The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska is a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC‐traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank's consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

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