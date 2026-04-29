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First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
First Resource Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First Resource Bancorp reported quarterly earnings per share of $0.82.
  • Shares traded up $0.67 to $21.92 midday; the company has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a P/E of 8.06, and a 52‑week range of $14.69 to $21.96 with weekday volume roughly in line with its average.
  • First Resource Bancorp is a community‑oriented bank holding company based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, offering retail deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and CDs.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

First Resource Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.07. First Resource Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, that operates through its primary subsidiary, First Resource Bank. As a community-oriented financial institution, the company focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across its service area.

The company's core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Earnings History for First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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