First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Announces Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

First Resource Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.07. First Resource Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, that operates through its primary subsidiary, First Resource Bank. As a community-oriented financial institution, the company focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across its service area.

The company's core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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