First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

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First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FEM Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.0350, with a volume of 25332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

The company has a market cap of $751.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,536 shares of the company's stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 122,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 114,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 32.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 374,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 92,616 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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