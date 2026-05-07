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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
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Key Points

  • FEX hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $132.69 (last $132.55) on Thursday with volume of 24,523 shares, above its 50-day ($125.46) and 200-day ($122.03) moving averages.
  • Northwestern Mutual dramatically increased its stake, buying an additional 4,149,805 shares to own 4,211,423 shares worth about $499.6 million, signalling large institutional accumulation.
  • The fund has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E of 17.76 and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.2942 (annualized $1.18) for a yield of about 0.9%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.69 and last traded at $132.55, with a volume of 24523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,211,423 shares of the company's stock worth $499,559,000 after buying an additional 4,149,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,453 shares of the company's stock worth $62,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,417 shares of the company's stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,482 shares of the company's stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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